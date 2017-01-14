Former Head of State, Abubakar Abdulsalam has warned that the Southern Kaduna crisis can engulf the whole country if it is not stoppped.

The former head of state, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah; were on Friday, January 13 in Kaduna for a peace visit and also had a closed door meeting with Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Mr. Abdulsalami said the Kaduna violence “is something that can engulf the country.”

“So we want to make sure that peace reigns in Nigeria, to make sure that people know that we are together.

“We have to live in peace with each other and we have what it is to give and take.

“We are reaching a situation in the country where human live doesn’t mean anything to people and this is wrong.”

The former Nigerian leader said he and the religious leaders would within the week meet with leaders in Southern Kaduna.

“We will also visit the scene in Southern Kaduna where these problems are and discuss with the people. After which we will now sit down and see what we think should be done,” he said.

Mr. Abdulsalam said after their findings, the peace campaign team will come back to the governor and also if necessary to the federal government to discuss a way out.