Mohammed, the eldest son of Prince Abubakar Audu, a former Governor of Kogi State and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 21, 2015, governorship election in the state, has finally spoken on what led to the death of his father.

Audu died on November 22, 2015 shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the elections inconclusive.

Speaking with The Sun, Mohammed said his father died of ulcer and not spiritual attack as was widely reported in the media.

He said, “We didn’t grow up to believe in any spiritual attack. More so, I know that he died of bleeding peptic ulcer. I knew he was under pressure, I knew a lot of things went wrong at the time, but then, as for the election, he was coasting home to victory.

“Not that he was going to win; he had won. It was just for the miscalculation of INEC that made them to say it was inconclusive. But in my opinion, he had won fair and square.”

On how the family is coping since the father died, Mohammed said, “The family is good. We are just trying to put the pieces together.

“You know when the head of the family goes like this, the process of recovery and trying to step into his shoes is not exactly very easy.

“So, we are all pulling together, trying our best to see how we can come out of the shock and continue with his legacy.”