Leader of Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for the twin suicide attacks that rocked the University of Maiduguri in Borno state yesterday January 16th.

A professor and 3 others were killed in the attack carried out by a 7-year old suicide bomber while 17 other persons sustained serious injuries.

In an audio message released last night, Shekau who spoke in Hausa, claimed responsibility for the attack. He said the group attacked the University because it was mixing “Islam with democracy.”