The reconstructed Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport has received its first flight in six weeks as a test flight from Kaduna international airport landed there today, April 18.

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, was said to be on board the aircraft.

Recall the airport was closed on March 8 to enable the federal government carry out repairs on the runway.

Closure of the airport had sparked criticisms but government stood its ground, saying rehabilitation of the facility was long overdue.

A brand new Airbus A350-900 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines is expected to touch down at the Abuja airport any moment from now.

Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Ethiopian Airlines’ traffic and sales manager, linked the decision to fly the new aircraft to Abuja to the belief in the Nigerian market.

Ethiopian Airlines was the only foreign airline that made use of the Kaduna airport during the period that flights were diverted from Abuja.

However, Nigerian airlines have released schedules of Abuja flights, starting from Wednesday.