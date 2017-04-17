The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, has confirmed that the runway and terminal building of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be ready today (Monday).

According to FAAN, the airport will be ready two days before the April 19 scheduled date announced by the Federal Government for the reopening of the terminal to air traffic.

The Abuja airport was shut on March 8 for six weeks in order to allow Julius Berger to reconstruct its runway and taxiways. During the period of its closure, the contractor carried out rehabilitation work on its terminals.

Dunoma, was quoted in a statement by the agency’s consultant on Sunday, April 16 as saying “We will be ready by Monday, April 17, but we are leaving the remaining two days for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority because it has to certify the airport that what we have done is in accordance with its standards.

“If they (NCAA’s officials) do that, we will bring in the traffic. But if they do not, we have the opportunity of making corrections within the two days we have saved.”

On the reopening of the runway on April 19, Dunoma said, “No doubt about that, we will open it as scheduled. Just as I have said, we have been working with the NCAA throughout the period; they have been making corrections. But for formality, we need to check and make sure that all the necessary corrections meet the requirements of the civil aviation authority.”

He said that the terminal building too would be ready by today (Monday), adding that all faulty items and services at the airport were being fixed.

“We are improving on all the services there and repairing all the items that are bad. It (terminal) will be ready by Monday (April 17). Most of the items there have been completed; we are just trying to clean up,” Dunoma said.