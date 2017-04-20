Abuja based couple, Oluwakemi Funmilayo Aminu and her husband Imudia Uduehi welcomed a set of quintuplets (five girls) on April 12th.

Funmi got pregnant shortly after their wedding and barely 8 months after she conceived naturally, doctors at the National hospital had to bring out her babies through C.S recently.

The children were born at the National Hospital Abuja. Uduehi from Ekpoma in Esan West LGA of Edo State is currently unemployed.



He said: "I am delighted and I thank God to have blessed us with these healthy children, I know it is a huge responsibility because it is not easy to raise even one child. I am, however, appealing to the government, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come and support my family in raising the children." Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Uduehi expressed his joy at the birth of their children and appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to support his family. Mrs Oluwakemi, on her part expressed joy for safe delivery, adding that she conceived naturally.

“My husband is presently searching for a job and I am a civil servant with Nigerian Population Commission in Abuja. We both live in one bedroom apartment in Lugbe because that is what we can afford. But now that God has blessed us with five children, we will definitely need a bigger apartment and money to meet their needs, especially buying baby food and cloths,” she said.