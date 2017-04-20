Abuja based couple, Oluwakemi Funmilayo Aminu and her husband Imudia Uduehi welcomed a set of quintuplets (five girls) on April 12th.
He said:
“I am delighted and I thank God to have blessed us with these healthy children, I know it is a huge responsibility because it is not easy to raise even one child. I am, however, appealing to the government, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come and support my family in raising the children.
Mrs Oluwakemi, on her part expressed joy for safe delivery, adding that she conceived naturally.
“My husband is presently searching for a job and I am a civil servant with Nigerian Population Commission in Abuja. We both live in one bedroom apartment in Lugbe because that is what we can afford. But now that God has blessed us with five children, we will definitely need a bigger apartment and money to meet their needs, especially buying baby food and cloths,” she said.