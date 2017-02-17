Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi of the Area 10 Abuja Mosque has advised husbands to ensure satisfaction of their wives sexual needs in order to prevent immorality.

The Chief Imam gave the advice during his Jumma’at Sermon titled: “The Duties and Responsibilities of Husband and wife in Islam, “on Friday in Abuja. According to him, there are certain men, who after marriage do not satisfy the sexual needs of their wives.

“Such people are great sinners and will be convicted in the sight of Allah.

“Husbands have a duty to satisfy their wives’ minimum sexual requirements so that they may not commit a sin by eyeing other men in order to quench their thirst.

“Allah, the most high, has granted women the right to conjugal relations with their husbands, “Al-Yolawi said.

The cleric admonished husbands to value their wives and never appreciate the beauty of other woman in the present of their wives.

“This may lead to jealousy and suspicion in the mind of the wife. She would think that her husband has some feelings or relationship with that woman.

“This thought is a poison that kills matrimonial relations and should be avoided, “ he said.

He said that in order to maintain peace and prosperity in the home, both wife and the husband should respect and take care of each other’s opinions and emotions.

He said that the anger of husband brings to the wife nothing but tension, depression and confusion, adding that the anger of the wife brings to the husband nothing but disappointment.

“This can lead to mental torture, frustration and bitterness,“ he said.

The cleric, therefore, advised couples to be patient and compassionate in their dealings and urged husbands to always express their full confidence and trust in their wives.

“To prove this, husbands should hand over the house keep to their wives so that they may feel dignified and involved.

“Prophet Muhammad said that the woman is the guardian and caretaker of her husband’s house and Almighty Allah will require an account from her in this regard on the Day of Judgment.

“This will give the husband an opportunity to freely think of other things regarding the promotion, growth development and progress of his career or business.“

Similarly, the cleric urged husbands to take responsibility over financial obligations of their wives, which include dowry, feeding clothing, accommodation and general spending.

He also appealed to those that married more than one wife to be just, fair and show equality between co-wives and treated them in a decent, kind, love and respectful manner.