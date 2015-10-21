The Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, Abuja, Pastor Sarah Omakwu has generated controversy on social media after making some comments on relationship with #SexualPerversion hashtag.
According to her, it is a sin for a couple who is only married traditionally or in court to have sex.
Find her tweets below:
83 on “Abuja Pastor Makes Shocking Comments About Sex. You Need To Read Them”
Well, Pastor. You Hav Really Tried. Base on Christianity You are Right. A Christian in Church as marriage concernd. Not in ifa priest or at yam festival, Or Olumba olumba wth guru mahara blessings. But pastor, How i wish your Heart and your brain Will come to underStand and Realise Islaam, The Pure and True From prophet Adam’s time to the day of judgement way of Submission to Almighty God (ISLAAM) The one and Only True Religion. Though you can Start PRacticing from now, Whenever You Want to Enter your home, You’L say Salam Alaikum : meaning Peace be unto you. As done by jesus and also Biblically t0o. genesis43:23, Judge6:23
Numbers6:26 , 1samuel1:17 1Sam25:6
Luke10:5~6 , Luke24:36 ,John20:19 John20:21 , And Even Qur.an of Islam say the same thing. Q6:54 And Q24:27. DONT be afraid pastor, LooSing your congregation shouldn’t bother you. Just Remember your Hereafter dear. thankz
How daft u are? The problems we have in our world today are issues related to your so called islam as a religion, the terroist group, the boko haram and the rest are product from ur so called religion. Its you that must come to understand that for u to have peace of heart before preaching peace out like u mention peace in your comment u must turn from your religion to christinity and if u can’t stop preaching nonsense to sum1 who already has the peace and she is in the right direction.
I agree with you.
religion of peace my foot,hw much peace islam has brought to this country not to talk of d world.d most turbulent country is dominated by muslims.hw is this topic conect with islam or xtian? that is hw u cause crisis
The irony is that there should not be premarital sex.It is a sin against God no matter your tradition or religion.
Cromwel l disagree with you. You must carry out serious test to confirm suitability. How do you buy anything without check- you may forever regret your action
This woman has litle or no knowledge about god ,the true marriage , is that which is join by god himself and not by a church or certain religious body.and this is usually confirmed by true love ,true sex,and true procreation 08165417095
@ osanaiye yinka, are you a LDS?
you are a boko haram member.
You claim lslam is a true religion?do you really know how lslam came to been and your defendant?
Mr Mallam, you’ve diverted. sheo nly told you what the Bible said about sex n marriage, but you turn the other way round. pls understand.
May the Lord open your eyes, Ibadam6, or what you call yourself. Religion leads you nowhere. That is the foolishness that Satan has indoctrinated you with. U are hallucinating.
Being a Christian is beyond practising religion. It is walking in the redemptive way of Christ, the incarnate God, the Lamb of God, slain from eternity for the redemption of man.
All ur worthless sacrifices could do before the coming of Christ was to cover sin. No wonder u keep sacrifising to demons, because u are ignorant of the redemption God has settled once and for all.
U are not alone in this ignorance. Even the Jews still wail from time to time, expecting the Messiah.
It is high time u opened ur spiritual eyes and see the Light of salvation in Christ. What is the msg of salvation in religions of the world, Islam inclusive? Practise bla bla bla and get to heaven. That is religion. But who is that man, including you, who has ever found it easy to peronally fulfil all the requirments of the law? Be sincere with urself. Is it not u who would abstain from some things when u r fasting once in a yr, and still end up in such stench after the so called fast. I pity ur ignorance.
D truth u have refused to acknowledge is the fact that religiousity takes u nowhere. Only grace and help from God can make man perfect. All u can call ur so called righteousness from the law is nothing but stinking filthy rag. U r only righteous when God imputes His righteousness to u. Even Abraham was declared righteous by faith, not by the works u carry ignorantly today.
God has made provision for this in Himself coming to become man to save man bc only His holy blood can redeem man from the problem he brot upon himself, and that religion has failed in all respects to cure (John 1:1-15). He came in Jesus, meaning God is my salvation, giving Himself a name that bears His eternally settled mission. His holy blood must be shed for remission of sins (Heb 9:22). This He did on Calvary.
There is no other name above that glorious name, by which anyone can be saved (Acts 4:12; Philippians 2:9-11).
Why continue in such a terrible ignorance. Stop brainwashing urself. U can’t please God of ur own. U need His help. He has offered that in Christ. What does it cost u to follow the only One who has ever claimed to know the Way, the Truth and the Life (John 14:6) when other religious leaders claimed they know not where they go, as well as their followers.
It doesn’t matter what u have said against Christ, He still loves u. He calls u to come to Him today (Matt 11:28). He’ll save u. Paul was worse before he met Christ (Acts 9:1ff). Accept Jesus today and get out of the mess u have thrown urself in by religious addiction.
I pray the Holy Spirit to arrest ur mind and shed His holy Light there so that u are permanently liberated from Satan’s enslavement aimed leading u to hell. Amen.
Pls think of these things objectively.
Any body can give interpretation of Bible the way he wants, but let God be true and any man can say thing.
Thanx Madam Pastor Im a Xtian I share some of ur views especially on Pre marital sex homosexuality lesbianism But it is not Biblical for any woman like u to head a church U can be a Deaconess dats all U ppl are just commiting heresy So go keep ur cool madam God is dere
Good, I like ur advice to the woman Pastor, women should not head or pastor a church. I don’t know y female pastors especially in Nigerian don’t see that portion , verse and area of the Bible. Although, she made good instructions in the area of sex vise versa, but I don’t think God wont acknowledge Traditional marriage alone….
Pls. The portion of bible that says woman will not head a church
where is it written in d bible ?
Her comment is found in d holy book of God so instead of traditional married & pend to d most important one do d church & mosque before any other. Some people make me laugh no dowry they organised naming when d lady put to birth.
madam u mk a serious preached der. bt the fact is dt u are a woman u are not suppose to head a church.
what concerns you are you GOD
Correct
I tire oo. Traditional marriage cannot b swept off. Before everyone ran to d church or mosque nowadays, was marriages not conducted? Was it NT accepted by God? Woman, b a listener nd NT a teacher.
SO I get it, this pastor is really not into Solomon (800 wives and more concubines than there are people in Lagos) or David ( a greedy bastard who have to send someone to his death so he can have his wife despite having a palace full of harems) or even Abraham himself…..
None of those people are Christians or married in church (thank goodness, the pastor will have a hard time conducting that many marriages for one man), yet they are prominent in her preaching.
Bottom line is, these evangelical pastors are very dumb people who need even dumber crowd to follow their nonsense.
You call yourself a christian and you are insulting others to drive home a point, God forgive you.
My Dear Henry pls be careful with the words u used to people u don’t know most especially the names u just mention pls ask God for forgiveness over this,God himself said to the same David u call a bastard I have found a man after my own heart.And Solomon non burn of a woman has his wisdom,
Madam pastor.you got it wrong. We don’t have church marriage in the bible. When you do ur traditional marriage where both parents bless the couple in the presence of witnesses you are free to have sex.Church marriage is a borrowed culture and man made doctrine. You pastor should not deceive people. Van you answer me do we have female pastors or elders or Rev.orEvangelist in the Bible It is unscriptural to ordain Women as one of those listed above Pls be guided scripturally. May God open your eyes.
Good Ichie, i like your point, u’ve said it all and final, she need to be guided spiritually.
hmm d one and only true religion indeed, d religion founded by man wo received revelation from d devil,WO confessed wit his own mouth DAT he fear for himself Dat has been posses by demon,wat true does Islam has,apart of deception.
Don’t ever continue to confuse the one anointed by the God of heaven.We have men but they are helpless it is not possible for such men to lead the Church.what the woman of God said is true.What ye must know is that Christianity will stand forever for the founde r is no longer in the tomb but he rose.It was impossible for the tomb to contain him.
MADAM.. tel me who marry in d church for bible n tel me wat a legal marriage mean.
Lord when wil he b d time of youth 2 patispate in leadership coz time is goin coz i even have dream my life dat i wil bcome leader,lord c me cm family sufferin 4 poverty
Mrs pastor,I really appreciate ur post but it is certain that no one is perfect,I have two points for u which u have to obeyed if actually u want to merit heaven which I think is ur target 1.In the holy bible,we only find one form of marriage which is Traditional marriage, that was when Jesus turned water into wine and this was done outside d church.Traditional marriage is conducted by parents and being blessed by church anytime any where which is not mandatory as far as bible is concern. Court,Muslim,church white wedding/marriage and whatever are man-made 2. Reading from 1Tim.2:11-15, it is clear that a woman is not permitted to teach a man or to exercise authority over a man but to be submissive and we also learn from Rev.22:18-19 that we should not add or substract,may God open ur eyes to see d truth.
AMEN OOOOOOOO
We must understand, that as Christians (which this message is for anyway), we play by a different set of rules.
Its okay to get pregnant, cohabit and marry a zillion wives if you choose, particularly when you are under a different covenant. However, as believers , our standards, are traditional and church wedding, we dont compromise, we ought to remain chaste till our wedding night. You dont have to like it,but that you dont like it, doesnt change the standards.
we do not need to conform to this world but be transformed by the renewal of our minds thereby affecting the world all around us positively and not the world affecting us negatively
Thanks and God bless
The lord is your stringht (pastor).
Some people are so myopic that once they are fine toned, they begin to believe all sorts of nonsense. …. What is Bride Price,,,, Dowry… The Bible talked bout these… Who do they pay bride price to….. to the pastor or officiating priest? …. The most recognized marriage is the paying of the bride price and not, I repeat and not the white wedding…. Once the bride price is paid to the father, The Bible can Never stop you from living with your spouse or prohibit you people from torch-lighting….I mean from enjoying your marriage (sexually)… Please, fake pastors…. should desist from misinterpreting the bible. If they do not know what to tech,,, better they close their mouth… False and fake preachers are going to suffer more for leading the flocks of God astray…
I thank God for this teaching, Pastor, never mind whatsoever meanings anyone gives to it or names u are called. Stick to God, stand by truth and continue teaching it. Not everyone that heard Jesus teachings accepted them. What sin(s) Jesus Christ committed before calling Him names and eventually crucified Him
Kenny mind yourself , Islam is not a deception religion , it is wrong to comment on something which you don’t have a knowledge, it is better for u to go back to school to know ur religion before you make a bad comment to other’s religion, as you showed to the general public that your totally illiterate. Sorry for you.
Do u understand or do u tink before u talk even if it is not rite correct
I can’t remember where it is written in the bible that u most go to church with ur wife that you have fullfill the traditional rites before having sex with her. I can only remeber that. If you disvirgin a girl all you have to do is to take the traditional rites to the parent for blessing. But if you don’t its a sin. At canan land it was a traditional marrage the jesus turned water into wine. QUEStION: when did the church start existing, befor the church existant what religion was practised. Even at the time of adam.
is beta for dis woman to kw what to say on social media cos we ve many educated ppl here ……..do u want to tell us you do not ve sex b4 ur marriage or u do not date any guy b4 u finally met ur spouce. so safe ur breath and preach something else in the bible in ur synod.thanks 4rm daddy p.
It is written that a man shall be joined to a woman and the two shall be known as one. This should be done before the Parents. Scriptures deal with facts as enshrined in the Holy Bible. It is not discretional. Any marriage conducted before parents is valid. I stand to be corrected with reference from the Bible.
madan pastor i ant hre 2geoge u bt 2 ask uwre did bible indicate dt we shld hve our wfes in church pls oooooooiii
Tell them Pastor
Thanks, we should affect the world positively based on the word of God which has become our tradition as dearly beloved children of God. Blood washed (blood of Jesus) and Heaven bound. We should not conform to The World.
90% of those who coment on pastor sara omakwus biblical view are not bible believers. I pray 4 dier salvatn making Jesus dier Lord & savior In Jesus name.Thereafter they can believe her statement for rightliving
Pastor madam. Please stop this kind of preaching because is not biblical.
bad ppl no like word of god y
Pastor, marriage is an institution,instituted by God,all what marriage entails is the parental consciousness when both parent agreed for there children coming together as husband and wife and the bride price has been paid i think it covers all aspect of marriage,be it church marriage,court or traditional is mere a ceremony.as a matter of fact they can have sex at anytime they feel comfortable
She is 100% right becuase GOD purpose for marriage is to leave a legacy of Godly heritage. Nowadays many people including church folks that have no solid foundation just say what they like,as many of them only open the bible on Sundays and some on Wednesday only. What a generation of jezebel xtains
please i want to ask question people of God let her give public the quotion of what she is saying if she is sure of her comments God bless.
Am speechless, what i know is people interpret scripture the way the understand. Let God be true and let every man remain a lier.
Hi mummy Sarah, i addressed you as such because i have courtesy for men and women of God, such that once a woman presides over the office of a pastor i have that respect and honor accorded to them like i would for traditional rulers, political office holders and etc..Scriptures says ”we should obey constituted authorities”
The only thing that drew my attention here, was your comment: ”when you are married traditionally, or in court, you cannot have sex until you are married in the church…”
I’m a believer, and a lover of God’s word. If i have not heard enough of his word preached, the few i have heard and read myself in his word, called ”The Bible” makes me begin to wonder as i hear the enemy turns human’s opinion about the word of God written in black & white into man’s religion, based on personal opinion. I know for sure that the scripture was not written in man’s opinion, and we cannot reason the word by our own opinion. as well.
Why did i say this? John 2:1 – 11 tells how Jesus was part of a traditional marriage in Cana, of Galilee. This to me is a simple understanding, that a pastor should and can attend or even preside over a traditional marriage between his sons & daughters in where ever the venue is assigned, which in most cases is always at the bride’s home town. Hence, any other event that follows after that is just merriment, and has nothing to do with the first. It will be a waste of resources and a repeated event in a different culture and attire, if the couples decides to conduct or follow the band wagon. I believe marriage is spiritual, hence once a man gets the consent of the woman he decides to spent his life with and from the moment she agree and say yes, heaven has recorded it, marriage has began. What they need is just a formal conjugation for all to witness. Amos 3:3 says, can two walk together except they be agreed? Once a man and woman agree to marry, they have fulfilled Genesis 2:24 Mathew 19:5 Ephesian 5:31 Hence, be in charge of your traditional activities whether you were born in the church or not, Jesus was the first begotten of God. Except the parents are not alive or both parents agreed to make the church the marriage venue. I want to believe you are not of the opinion of endorsing a borrowed white tradition over African colorful tradition, all in the disguise of church wedding. The church in every where they find themselves should be promoters of culture and as missionaries, and the right custodians of civilization, should rather fine-tune the system like a gold refined by fire.
Every other thing you said is agreed by me. Preach on ma.
CORRECT AND GOOD..
Sir, God bless U. U are great n I pray we shall not miss Heaven.
that was great. you are the only one that has made sense in all of these, I believe from what you have said, that the Spirit of God dwells you. For it is the Spirit that give wisdom and understanding. God bless you.
being a pastor does not mean you can make mistakes,she made one here forgive her
IT IS NO SEXUAL PERVERSION AS LONG AS THE BIBLE APPROVES OF TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE\WEDDING& COURT MARRIAGE\WEDDINGAS LEGAL & DIVINE:- (1) GEN24:67 SAYS THAT THE BRIDEGROOM TOOK THE BRIDE HOME WITHOUT RELIGIOUS CEREMONY OR FORM & NO PRIEST OR CLERGYMAN OFFICIATED OR VALIDATED THE MARRIAGE. IT WAS ALSO PUBLICLY MADE KNOWN, ACKNOWLEDGED & RECORDED.(SEE ALSO MATT 1 :24) (2) NATIONS REQUIRE THAT YOU REGISTER YOUR MARRIAGES LEGALLY & BE OBEDIENT TO GOVT, & BIBLE APPROVES OF IT(MATT22:27, TITUS 3 :1, LK2:4-5). (3) IT IS A MARRIAGE UNION ONCE WITH THE CONSENT OF BOTH PARENTS AND THE CONTRACTUAL AND FINANTIAL MATTERS CONNECTED WITH IT DECIDED OR MET WITH, THEN EVERY SEXUAL & ROMANTIC ATTACHMENTS ARE LAWFUL B4 GOD (1SAM 18:2O, 27,28)
What the pastor said is the truth because according to our doctrine i mean christian doctrine a pastor or Rev Father must pronounce you husband AND wife, this is the only condition that sex is not a sin but anything outside this is a sin. I want to use this opportunity and tell people who have been twenty years and above in marriage without taking his wife to the alter that they are twenty years above in great sin. THANK YOU MAY ALMIGHTY GOD BLESS YOU ALL AND HAVE A WONDERFUL WEEKEND.
traditional marriage is what the bible says that must take place. Any other thing in marriage is celebration, trying to imitate man. Respect doctrines and also respect what God says we should do.
Further more the day a parent gave out her duaghter to a man and sea it with an exchange for material possesion confirmed by withesses marriage has taken ,so when they hv sex god is in it .08165417095
pastor madam, u really try but still have a long way 2go. study d word n pray more so as not 2 mislead innocent souls pls. nothing like church wedding in d bible.check am pastor.
sorry ma, ur message seem 2 be half baked.check am urself. nothing like church wedding in d bible pls. Doro preacher
go n learn submission , woman . Study your bible n learn under christ . I pity your congregation . U dont have wat to offer .
I want to ask the pastor to tell us; In which church did Abraham wed Sarah or Issac wedded Rebecca? Are you rather saying those marriages were not recognized by God? Of a truth, there are individual standards, societal standards and God’s standard. By God’s standard; premarital sex, perversion, pre-church marriage sex are sinful. But some societies relax on some of these. Nevertheless I thing generally, premarital sex and perversion are sinful.
from what you said,that church weding is what is acceptable in the present of God.is their eny scriptural verses to that effect.if their is pls quote it and lets see.
Which ever angle we view it,d basic fact is God is Holy n wan his followers to b Holy too.D interpretatn of God’s word is more than human imaginatn unless through d Holy Spirit,………
in first place ,woman pastor is not recognized in the scripture,
If ten people married in the ‘bible. Where do they marry? I want to learn ‘God bless us amen
type all the nonsense you like in the name of making a comment, the bottom line is that the pastor has made her point which is biblical, and your silly opinion doesn’t change anything! THAT YOU REFUSE TO BELIEVE HER DOESN’T MAKE WHAT SHE SAID A LIE!
In the last days, men would become lovers of self and pleasure rather than lovers of God. this explains why many are arguing against what mummy Sarah has written. The truth is bitter but it has to be said. buy the truth and sell it not. To be fore-warned is to be fore-armed. Let him who has an ear hear.
all those who doesn’t believe this word are ignorant.anytin u did in marital issues without God’s hand is a sin.u must respect God rather than man.mans blessing is nothing unless your creator bless it.i want you to knw that its God that gives eve to adam as a wife.God did this in d presence of himself.no wonder we ar in d world of fornicators and adultriers without having fear of God in their heart.thats why God gave them a reprobate mind to do whats not right.weldon ma.
what did this have to do with Islam. if you are talking about your own religion why must you bring another thing into it. pls mind your speech in dealing with religion because only God knows who is worshiping him. Islam is the true religion and no any deception in it only if you deceive yourself
u guys r jst commenting without answering question, Tell those of us that are not familiar with the holy book (Bible) that a Woman can not head a church or become a Pastor. I’m here to learn as well please Educate me.
Dey say truth is better pastor fire dey go d lord is ur power
To me god will not come down from heaven to bless marriage ,instead he use people to,Actually this things baffles me about some marriages that as been bless in churches with in a week or so,both party broke up,what will u say about that ?pastor
pls let’s stop all this argument bcus it takes grace to understand bible,BT heaven is our focus we shall get there amen