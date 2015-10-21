sarah omakwuThe Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, Abuja, Pastor Sarah Omakwu has generated controversy on social media after making some comments on relationship with #SexualPerversion hashtag.

 

According to her, it is a sin for a couple who is only married traditionally or in court to have sex.

Find her tweets below:

It's a sin for a couple who only married traditionally to have sex

It's a sin for a couple who only married traditionally to have sex1

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

It's a sin for a couple who only married traditionally to have sex2

It's a sin for a couple who only married traditionally to have sex3

It's a sin for a couple who only married traditionally to have sex4

It's a sin for a couple who only married traditionally to have sex5