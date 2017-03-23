According to multiple reports, veteran actress in the Nigerian movie industry, Mrs Veronica Njoku, otherwise known as Ramota in the defunct New Masquerade, is dead.

This was confirmed by a colleague of the actress, Tony Akposheri, who played the role of Zaccheus in the TV series that dominated the airwaves in the 80s and late 90s.

“Yes, it is true that Veronica Njoku is dead,” the veteran actor said on Wednesday morning when he was contacted on phone.

According to our findings, Mrs Veronica Njoku breathed her last on Tuesday, March 21 in Lagos.

The news of Ramota’s death was first announced by a media personality, Precious Eze, who took to his Facebook page to reveal this.