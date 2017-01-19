Adama Barrow today, January 19 at the Gambia’s embassy in Senegal took the oath of office to become the Gambia’s President.

Barrow was sworn in days after seeking shelter in Dakar with incumbent Yahya Jammeh still refusing to stand down after losing a December election.

The ceremony was administered by Sheriff Tambadou, president of the Gambian Bar Association.

The tiny West African state now has two men claiming to be president. Its parliament voted earlier this week to extend Yahya Jammeh’s rule by 90 days while he challenges his election defeat at the hands of Mr Barrow, a former estate agent, in the courts.

Regional forces, led by Senegal, have threatened to enter the country to oust Mr Jammeh.

The Gambia, popular with European tourists because of its beaches, has never had a smooth transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1965.