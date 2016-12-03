Gambia’s President-Elect, Adama Barrow was a former security guard who worked in a store in London and has never held public office before.
He defied the odds to score a shock victory in The Gambia’s elections.
51-year-old Adama Barrow was also a successful property developer.
He was born in 1965 in Mankamang Kunda, a small Jimara village near Bassea, eastern Gambia
The President-Elect moved to London in the 2000s, reportedly working as a security guard at Argos department store in north London while he completed his studies.
He first attended the local Koba Kunda Primary School and then Crab Island Secondary School in Banjul before receiving a scholarship for Muslim High School.
After graduation, he worked for Alhagie Musa & Sons and rose through the ranks until he became sales manager.
Barrow then moved to London in the early 2000s, where he studied for a degree in real estate, while working as a security guard to finance his studies.
He returned to Gambia in 2006 to set up his own property company.
Mr. Barrow won nomination to lead coalition of seven opposition parties against President Yahya Jammeh, the authoritarian leader, who ruled for 22 years.
The president-elect criticizes the lack of a two-term limit on the presidency and condemns the jailing of opposition politicians.
He promotes an independent judiciary, freedom for media and civil society.
He says he will introduce a three-year transitional government made up from members of the opposition coalition if
he wins
Jammeh had ruled the country for more than two decades, but said if God willed it, his presidency could go on for “a billion years”.
View Comments “[PHOTOS, PROFILE] Meet The Ex-Security Guard From London, Adama Barrow Who Is The New Gambian President”
The Gambia, and Gambians can do better. Wanted the Real and True Adama Barrow President Elect to please stand up and tell the Gambian people who he is. No evidence seems to be available to show who President Elect Barrow is? Untill, the disputed elections of December 1, 2016, Adama Barrow is but a footnote to both his own Coalition Alliance Party colleagues and the British media. May be even the store, Argos, where he supposedly worked before he supposedly enrollment in a Real Estate School, Institute, College or whatever. He is supposedly received a Real Estate Degree or Certificate and supposedly returned to the Gambia and started a Real Estate Business, and Abarakadara, he supposedly became a successful businessman. So goes the naive and fairy tale narrative from both the Gambia and Abroad. What is missing from all the Malaky and Cow mature or dong spreading Agents, is the one very important missing Variable and Facts. These are: What Real Estate or Business Creditials Adama Barrow the President Elect enrolled at and did he graduate? What Real Estate Property or Properties did Adama Barrow, the President Elect Develop in the Gambia or wherever? When did he, Adama Barrow, President Elect Develop the Said Property or Properties? What was the Funding Sources? His Partners and Associates? Did Adama Barrow, the President Elect even finish and graduate from High School? What Evidence have been produced to the Gambian people who have nothing but good intent and wishes for their President Elect. However, Gambians cannot afford to jump from the “boiling pot” into the fire. The President Elect, Adama Barrow and the Coalition Alliance Leadership Owe it to the Gambian people to come clean and inform the Gambians about the kind of President they would be handed post President Yaya Jammeh. Hate Jammeh or not, he has brought about Infrastructure and Socioeconomic Development that has brought about pride and joy to many. That is not a negation of the alleged repression and failings in other matters of politics. Where there was no University, there is one now. Where there was no Television Station, there is now. There was no Airport to show off, there is one now. Where there were no Road infrastructure, there are many now. Where there were very few News Outlets, there are dozens now. Where there were no Public High Schools being built by the First Republic, there are many both in the Urban and Rural Communities. Where electricity is for the Urban rich and Politically connected, there is more Diversification and more of the Gambians enjoying the same. Where there were no Clean running Water Supply, except in the Banjul, Serekunda and Bakau areas, there is Clean Water Supply even in the Rural Communities in the Gambia. These are facts that honest men and women and those who preach the fear of Allah cannot afford to ignore or hide from themselves. Resolved, therefore, that All Gambians Jammeh haters and Jammeh huggers, must not allowed their selfish egos blind them to the task at hand. Brothers and Sisters, all Gambians, Who is Adama Barrow, the President Elect? Do you really know who he is? Who is behind him and funding his move to the Gambian presidency? All Gambians need to ask and insist that the President Elect, Adama Barrow and the Coalition Alliance Party Leadership provide us the Truth and Nothing But the Truth. We can do better and we must do better. A “Front” President Elect, is a Recipe for Disaster in the Gambia. Every Gambian Lives Matter. No Intervention. Dialogue and Negotiations. We are a Family. No External Intervention of any kind. The Dead would not be identified as Coalition Alliance Party Members or President Yaya Jammeh Supporters. Just Dead Gambians. Period. Gambia First, Gambians First.