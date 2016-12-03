Gambia’s President-Elect, Adama Barrow was a former security guard who worked in a store in London and has never held public office before.

He defied the odds to score a shock victory in The Gambia’s elections.

51-year-old Adama Barrow was also a successful property developer.

He was born in 1965 in Mankamang Kunda, a small Jimara village near Bassea, eastern Gambia

The President-Elect moved to London in the 2000s, reportedly working as a security guard at Argos department store in north London while he completed his studies.

He first attended the local Koba Kunda Primary School and then Crab Island Secondary School in Banjul before receiving a scholarship for Muslim High School.

After graduation, he worked for Alhagie Musa & Sons and rose through the ranks until he became sales manager.

Barrow then moved to London in the early 2000s, where he studied for a degree in real estate, while working as a security guard to finance his studies.

He returned to Gambia in 2006 to set up his own property company.

Mr. Barrow won nomination to lead coalition of seven opposition parties against President Yahya Jammeh, the authoritarian leader, who ruled for 22 years.

The president-elect criticizes the lack of a two-term limit on the presidency and condemns the jailing of opposition politicians.

He promotes an independent judiciary, freedom for media and civil society.

He says he will introduce a three-year transitional government made up from members of the opposition coalition if

he wins

Jammeh had ruled the country for more than two decades, but said if God willed it, his presidency could go on for “a billion years”.