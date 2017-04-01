Senate President Bukola Saraki has been identified as a threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country’s democracy.

Adamawa State House of Assembly member, Alhaji Alhassan Umar, representing Jada/Mbulo constituency, revealed this on Friday, March 31.

Umar said also alleged that Saraki had put in place multiple plans to frustrate the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to the detriment of Nigerians.

According to Umar, the unnecessary crisis over the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the refusal to confirm the Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, was a grand design by the Senate President to frustrate the war against corruption and derail the country’s democracy.

He said, “The Senate President is an opposition within APC because he personalizes everything about government policies.

“He is running the senate as his private estate. He poses serious political threat to the future of the APC if the party leadership does not call him to order.”

The lawmaker insisted that the action of the Upper Chamber dominated by the ruling APC members was essentially anti-government and that their continuous opposition to the president’s decisions will not bring development to the country.