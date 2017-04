Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State in Nigeria turned 65 yesterday 4th April and had a private party to celebrate.

In attendance at the All Progressives Congress politician’s birthday party were his pretty wife Iara Oshiomhole, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, business mogul; Ayiri Emami and others.

