It was glitz and glamour as Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, yesterday, wedded his heartthrob, former Miss Lara Fortes, a lawyer by profession and top model from the Cape Verde Islands.

Fielding questions form journalists, Oshiomhole who noted that both PDP and APC leaders attended the wedding, said it shows that despite political differences, Nigerians remains one.

He described his wife as very “ understanding, caring and a loving lady and also expressed joy with his family for the support given to him to remarry.

“This is something that one is happy about. I am also happy that I have friends across all political divide. The occasion reminds me that across all divides, we have friends and well-wishers.”

Describing his wife, Oshiomhole said: “She is very humble, she appreciates the nature of my job and life that I return home late, some times 3am. She understands my weaknesses, she is more or less the mother of the house, the one that has accepted to be the mother of my children.

“I am happy that all my children are at home with her and accept her as their mother even though she is not old enough to be their mother. She has accepted to fill that gap” he said.

Incoming First Lady, Aisha Buhari made an interesting comment. She described Oshiomhole’s wife as beautiful and turning to her she said “but for you to marry a Nigerian, you need to cook Edi-Kaikon, Egusi, and other Nigerian delicacies. God bless the marriage and we know as First-lady you have a big task and God will guide and protect the family”.