Mallam Adamu Adamu was sworn in as the Minister of Education by President Buhari.

Here are key things about the new minister you should know:

1. Mallam Adamu Adamu hails from Bauchi state.

2. He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University where he read Accountancy

3. He is a writer and a renowned public analyst and columnist with Daily Trust

4. Mallam Adamu has been regularly referred to as a public commentator with a distinct style – fearless, educated and bold enough to express his views and opinions both locally and internationally.

5.He was a Personal Assistant to the late Solomon Lar, who was the pioneer National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Plateau state, on the platform of the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) during the Nigerian Second Republic.

6. He has been an ardent follower of Buhari for many years and it is for this reason many see Adamu as anti-PDP.

7.He was part of those who accompanied the General to Bauchi State during the 2007 elections to sell the candidacy of Governor Isa Yuguda as the then ANPP gubernatorial candidate.