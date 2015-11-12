Mallam Adamu Adamu was sworn in as the Minister of Education by President Buhari.
Here are key things about the new minister you should know:
1. Mallam Adamu Adamu hails from Bauchi state.
2. He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University where he read Accountancy
3. He is a writer and a renowned public analyst and columnist with Daily Trust
4. Mallam Adamu has been regularly referred to as a public commentator with a distinct style – fearless, educated and bold enough to express his views and opinions both locally and internationally.
5.He was a Personal Assistant to the late Solomon Lar, who was the pioneer National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Plateau state, on the platform of the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) during the Nigerian Second Republic.
6. He has been an ardent follower of Buhari for many years and it is for this reason many see Adamu as anti-PDP.
7.He was part of those who accompanied the General to Bauchi State during the 2007 elections to sell the candidacy of Governor Isa Yuguda as the then ANPP gubernatorial candidate.
26 on “Adamu Adamu Biography: 7 Things You Should Know About Nigeria’s Education Minister”
that is good choice for Nigerian Education. may Allah help you.
But he’s one of shi’as and they are so critical and dangerous than Boko Haram wallahi so with this our beloved country Nigeria is under in security. And The worst is that he’s an education minister ,hmm there is a big problem if care is not taken!
salam dont say what u dont knoq
salam dont say what u dont know
To me Nigeria is a country of all ,and we have to get rid to religious ethnicity trivial and what have you.pls Nigeria first.pleases always pray for the best.I wish you the best Adamu Adamu.
Please nigeria is belong to every nigerian eiher you are shi’i or sunni or sufi so we dont want any trabalism, up adamu adamu.
So makes to be more qualified for a Professor to work under him. Nigeria
Welcome Malam Adamu. Our hope is that with you as the new education minister in the change administration,we hope that, the needed machineries to change the falling standard of education will be put in place. The falling standard should be corrected from the primary to. the tetiary levels . Adequate and modern teaching materials to aid teachings and learning should be provided. Parents should be partners in progress, teachers should be encouraged and renumerated, training and re-training will go along way in strengthening teaching – learning proccess. Adequate superfission should be part of the machineries to achieving our educational goals.
MY ALMIGHTY ALLAH HELP YAU, AND I HOPE YAU SHALL LOOK THE PROBLEM OF PRIMARY SCHOOL.
we pry for you to rebrand te
aching profession so each and every Nigerian women will be able to makes their choice to marries teacher more especially at lower level, like primary and secondary
May Allah bless u with his blessing, to have the strong bones, to roll dis whill of leadership.
may Allah choose d best 4 us.
As an academiciant in the field of education, we hope, pray and expect to see a positive change in the totality of educational system from the root to the stem.
wishing goodluck and good service delivery in your work.
BAUCHI! THE CITADEL OF INSURGENCY, IS HIGHLY ELEVATED.???
please sir you have to do something with regards to the lingering SSANU strike. don’t forget it is getting to a month fa . we are suffering with this situation as a students.
Pls my minister, the issue of BSc,HND should b look into.
Good luck
Happy stay in office, God bless Nigeria!
now we have capable person that Isha-Allah will solve the problems of educational sector. in terms of politic, he need to consult people around him like Alh. Abdulmuhyi Muhd Mukhtar. wish u God guidance
I rely appreciate your effort change has start flourish to the new universities we hope this will come down to the primary level thank you sir
Alhaji Adamu Adamu is the right choice for this Ministry. I know him since he was
an accountant of Bauchi State Water Board.
I wish him best of luck and success in his new position.
MOHAMMAD FEROZE YOUNUS
An expatriate engineer who served Bauchi State Water Board since the creation of
Bauchi State of Nigeria in April.1976 to year 1994.
I am now in USA.
All the best wishes for Nigeria my second home.
He will surely floop
At was this aira of education there is no pattan of education y haur minister Adamu adamu
Minister, Please do something the admission of new in take through federal universities. thanks!
Assalamu alayka mr minister adamu adamu please we are students and we need your help about our examinations please accept the motion of Rep’s that they want to from you please baba minister think over what they want to you to do about the problems that occurred during the join admission matriculation board ( jamb 2017) that the seventh five percent of the students had lost their confidents on this examinations please Sir we need your help