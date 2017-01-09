Adebola Irede Daniel, one of former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel’s children recently bagged a Masters with distinction in Mechanical Engineering from the University College London.Irede is physically challenged and is an inspirational speaker.

Irede had this to say:

“I was born into a very comfortable home, with both amazing parents and without a disability. However, when I turned 5, I was diagnosed with paraplegia- a rare condition with no medical clarity.

I became confined to a wheelchair. Growing up in Nigeria, I unconsciously associated disability to poverty and crime due to amputated beggars on the streets mostly as a result of Sharia Law practised in the North.

This was the general opinion of most Nigerians in my social circle as a child. Having myself become physically challenged, I was exposed to the stigma and assumptions that came with being ‘disabled’.

All of a sudden, I was looked at with pity, with judgement and sometimes with resentment by my fellow countrymen.

As I became an adult, I began to realise that the onus was on me to make something of myself and create my life and future the way I envision it. My future was, and would always be in my own hands.”

Meanwhile, his father, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has expressed happiness over the feat recorded by his physically challenged son, Adebola, as he got distinction in Mechanical Engineering in his master’s programme.

In his reaction to the son’s feat, Daniel in a press statement signed by his media aide, Steve Oliyide, said:

“Today, I am a very happy man and all should join me in praising God tomorrow for his blessing and protection in spite of all odds. Ask me why? Amongst other reasons, my physically challenged son Adebola Daniel just got a Distinction in his M Sc Mechanical Engineering at UCL.

Adebola became paraplegic at age 5 but went on to become the best student in his career even amongst the physically fit.He chooses a most tedious course of study, bagged a BSc Mech Engr. from University of SURREY and went on to UCL for his Masters.

Despite the mental torture from colleagues and frequent flashes of OGD in the dock, Adebola did what he had to do. He is one of the most efficient automotive Drivers that I know. He has made me proud. Join me in shouting Halelujah.”