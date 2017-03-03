Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye who turned 75 years on March 2nd is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who has over the years propagated the gospel around the world.

We present you with 10 facts about this humble man of God.

Read below;

1 Pastor Adeboye was born on the 2nd of March 1942 in Ifewara, Osun State into a noble family.

2. He never owned shoes until he was eighteen years old due to his poor background.

3. In 1956, he was admitted into Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha, Osun state. After which he graduated from the university in 1967 at the age of 25 with a B.Sc in Mathematics from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state. He added two more degrees to his qualification between 1967 and 1975 – a Masters degree in hydrodynamics and a Ph.D in Applied Mathematics, and lectured at the University of Lagos and University of Ilorin.

4. One of the motivations for these academic achievements was Pastor Adeboye’s passionate desire to become the youngest Vice Chancellor of any one of the frontline universities in Nigeria.

5 In 1968, he got married to Mrs. Folu Adeboye (nee Adeyokunnu) and they are blessed with four children Bolu, Leke, Adeolu and Dare.

6 He joined RCCG in 1973 and became born again on July 29, 1973 after an altar call was made.

7 He began working to translate the sermons of its founder and then Pastor, Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, from Yoruba into English.

8. Pastor Adeboye or Daddy G.O. as he is fondly called became RCCG’s General Overseer in 1981. Since then, RCCG has spread worldwide with over 12,000 churches in over 120 nations.

9 He has received several degrees and national merit awards. On January 5, 2009 Newsweek Elite had listed Pastor Adeboye as as one of the Fifty Most Influential People In The World.

10 On 7th of January 2017, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced his retirement as the presiding head of the church in Nigeria and appointed a new head of the church’s branch in Nigeria in person of Joshua Obayemi.