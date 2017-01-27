Nigeria’s Post-Master General, Adebisi Adegbuyi has blamed the mass failure of students in English Language on the advent of mobile communication systems and social media.

He lamented that a lot of students in the country fail English Language because of the usage of social media.

Adegbuyi said this while speaking during the presentation of award to winners of the 2016 Letter Writing Competitions, organized in Plateau.

“It is worrisome that students cannot spell words correctly; they are more used to short codes and symbols they use in sending Short Message Service (SMS) on their mobile phones,” Adegbuyi said.

He added: “The students send messages through social media platforms like the WhatsApp, BBM, and SMS using short-codes and symbols; when they are faced with spelling the full word, they find it very difficult.”

Adegbuyi who was represented by Omo Emmanuel, the Assistant Post-Master General (Marketing) also advised the students to continually write letters and improve their grammar.