Nigerians were on Sunday, May 7 assured by Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun that the current economic challenges the country is grappling with will soon be a thing of the past and that there is hope for Nigeria.

She said this while speaking with journalists after attending the 20th anniversary of the Treasure House of God, Abeokuta.

The minister, who noted that God knew about this phase and would see the country through, added that Nigerians should not be despondent.

She said, “The message I have for Nigerians is a message of hope and encouragement. Yes, I believe Nigerians are going through difficult times.

“But we are very confident that by God’s grace, God that started the work would finish it to everybody’s satisfaction.

“God will turn around things for Nigeria. He knows why we are passing through this stage and I know we will overcome.”