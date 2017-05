The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has stated that country’s economy is gradually coming out of its worst recession in years.

“Nigeria is coming out of recession; we are beginning to see the signs and we will come out to become stronger,” the News Agency of Nigeria quotes Mrs. Adeosun as saying.

Adeosun said this at an Abuja Town Hall meeting.

She also said the federal government is working to block wastages, increase GDP and embark on single window project execution