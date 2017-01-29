The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in an interview with PUNCH shed some light on the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari amongst other issues.

Below are excerpts from the interview;

When asked about the arguments that the war against corruption had ended in light of the clean bill President Buhari gave Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal despite Senate’s recommendation he should be sacked.

His response below;

“A lot of corrupt people are eager to see the corruption war ended. That is why they bear malice and ill will towards the President, they even wish him dead. It is because they have things to hide, and they know that the day of reckoning may soon come. So, they try to kill the anti- corruption war with their mouths, if possible”.

If Buhari’s old age is affecting his actions

“On whether age is a problem to the President, there is nobody age does not catch up with, and it is an inexorable fact of life. But whoever would grow old must respect hoary hairs. When you disparage old people, you are actually disparaging God, who has created different seasons of life”.

Call by a Bring Back Our Girls convener, Aisha Yesufu for Nigerians to take over the war on corruption because it seems to her that the government has lost it.

“I agree that Nigerians should take over the anti-corruption war, because that is the real intention. They should own the war, and see it as their own, not because government has failed, but because government needs them as allies. A war that would transcend the lifetime of a government is the one that has been imbibed and accepted by the people. It is not a one-man show, and President Buhari would be very happy to see people take over the anti- corruption crusade. It is a baton he would love to see handed from generation to generation”.

Adesina’s take on her position that while Buhari’s APC promised to fight corruption, the party is becoming a safe haven for corrupt individuals as every corrupt politician is now joining it.

“The All Progressives Congress is a political party, and the Nigerian constitution recognises freedom of association. You don’t shut out people, except if you are a cultic organisation. And you also don’t label a man corrupt, when he has not been convicted by a court of law. Allegations or suspicion do not amount to indictment or guilt. The APC is a party with high attraction for politicians now, and it will get a lot more attractive, as it delivers dividends of democracy to Nigerians. Anybody can be green with envy, it changes nothing. The doors of the party are open to such people, if they want to ride on the winning train”.