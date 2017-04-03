The Presidency is confident President Muhammadu Buhari would be re-elected if he decides to run for another presidential election in 2019.

Femi Adesina the Presidential spokesman, disclosed this while appearing on Channels TV’s “Sunday Politics” on Sunday, April 2.

Adesina said Buhari has done well and would “win and win again and again.” “That would depend on Nigerians, but if you ask me as an individual, I will say, yes, the president can win and win again and again,” Adesina said when asked if Buhari could win an election today.