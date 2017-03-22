Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari is fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians, particularly in stimulating the economy for job creation, anti-corruption campaign and security of life and property.
He spoke while receiving a delegation of Northern Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance in Abuja.
A statement by the Deputy Director (Information), Office of the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Attah Esa, said Adesina urged Nigerians to keep faith with the administration’s commitment to take “Nigeria to the Promised Land.”
He said:
“I am glad that majority of Nigerians are still with President Buhari.”The excitement and jubilation, around the country, that greeted his return to Nigeria recently is a clear testimony of the love, confidence and belief, which Nigerians have in his leadership.
‘‘We are witnessing a positive turn around in the economy, agriculture, the fight against corruption, job creation and I am very confident that President Buhari will lead Nigeria to the Promised Land before the mandate given to him by Nigerians lapses in 2019,’’ Adesina said.
MR.FEMI,LONG TIME.YOUR OGA IS BACK,SO TOO ARE YOU.BACK TO YOUR OLD WAYS OF LYING AND DECEITFULNESS.LOOK AROUND YOU AND FACE REALITY MR.FEMI.
Why people always thinking negative and never trust others? In my faith, it is emphasised that if you must talk say good or keep mute. I pray for Nigeria and Nigerians to achieve the best in life regardless of individual ethnic, sex, or religious difference. Nigeria is for God and God is for all of us.