The long lasting bond between President Muhammadu Buhari and his foreign doctors necessitated his medical trip abroad, Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has said.

The former University of Ibadan Vice Chancellor explained this in an interview with Thisday.

According to Adewole, the existing relationship between a doctor and his patient is very important in the treatment of any ailment.

“One thing we must realize is that health is a complex issue. There’s what we call patient-doctor relationship; there is also a bond between the patient and the doctor and these are things we can’t play with. I used to have patients in Ibadan and they still call me, and say ‘we will like to see you’. Then I have to say no to them because I’m no longer available and ask, ‘why can’t you see somebody else?’ But many of them are reluctant to do so. That’s the complex thing about health.

We should give him that choice. What we really wish is for Mr. President to be well and hearty. There is no cause for alarm. He came back and told us that he was ill and that he was treated. When we have that type of leader, I think we can go to sleep.”he said.