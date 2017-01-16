The reason past leaders including Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan failed to deliver Nigeria from economic woes was because they refused to do proper restitution of their sins according to a retired military ruler, Lawrence Adewusi.

Adewusi therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to toe the same line and that Nigerians should pray against his sudden death as such was capable of igniting political crisis in the country.

Adewusi, who retired from the Nigeria Army, said though he was not a founder of any church, but God revealed to him that President Buhari may die if he fails to do proper restitution and lead Nigerians out of the current economic predicament.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, Adewusi said the reason why the country was going through hellish and harrowing experiences was because those at the helms of affairs were predominantly sinners, who were not ready to repent and lead with the fear of God.

“Having worked closely with President Buhari in the Nigeria Army, I knew him to be a man with the fear of God and with integrity. But he must do proper restitution with God, else God is ready to kill and destroy him”.

Adewusi lamented the protracted insurgency in the Northeast, which had caused deaths of innocent souls, saying “the power of Nigeria Army alone may not be enough to rout these blood suckers. We must pray fervently well to be able to defeat them”.‎