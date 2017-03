The body of a former spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Ojo Onukaba has been laid to rest in his hometown, Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The former Managing Director of Daily Times Nigeria Plc died on his way back to Abuja on Sunday, March 5 after attending Obasanjo’80th birthday celebration in Ogun State.

