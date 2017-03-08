The news broke on Monday, March 6 that a former Managing Director of Daily Times of Nigeria and former Kogi State Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba was killed on Sunday night while trying to flee from an Armed Robbery attack.

He was returning from the 80th Birthday Anniversary of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he was killed by a car also trying to flee from the robbery attack along Akure-Abuja express road.

Below are 9 things about the former aide to Atiku Abubakar.

1.) Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba who was born on March 9, 1960 to the family of Mallam Shuaibu Onukaba and Hajia Aisha Onukaba hails from Oboroke-Ihima, Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

2.) He graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 1982 at the Department of Theatre Arts and did his mandatory Youth Service at Radio Nigeria, Ikoyi –Lagos in 1982/83.

3.) Onukaba began his journalism journey at The Guardian newspapers as one of its pioneer reporters in 1983, where he rose to the position of News Editor before travelling out in 1989 to bag Master of Arts degree in Journalism from New York University, New York, USA. He later obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1996 from New York University.

4.) He worked as a Research Officer at the African Leadership Forum, New York and also served as the Information officer, Division of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, United Nations Operation in Somalia (UNOSOM) between 1994 and 1995.

5.) Dr. Onukaba became Adjunct Professor of Mass Communication at the School of New Resources, College of New Rochelle, New York in 1997 before he was sent to Iraq in June 1998 as an Information Officer, United Nations Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator.

6.) Upon his return to Nigeria in 1999 to participate in the present democratic dispensation, his sterling qualities and ability to succeed caught the attention of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who appointed him as Special Assistant on Media Relations.

7.) Onukaba was appointed in August 1999 as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the then ailing Daily Times of Nigeria PLC.

8.) He published so many books and journals including: “In the Eye of Time”- a biography of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and “Atiku Abubakar”– a biography of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. “Born to Run” – a biography of Late Dele Giwa, co-authored by him and Dele Olojede.

9.) He was once married to Rachael who died about five years ago. He remarried in 2015 to Memunat. He is survived by three children — two girls and a boy.