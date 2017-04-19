An alleged beneficiary in the $1.3 billion Malabu Oil Scam, former attorney general, Bello Adoke, has said he may not return home until he gets some concessions from the Federal government, TheCable reports.

“I will definitely come back, if I have the assurance that they will not harm me, they will not humiliate me any further, they will respect the laws of the land”.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said Adoke, who was AGF from 2010-2015, participated in the alleged fraud that marred the transfer of OPL 245 licence from Malabu Oil and Gast Limited to Royal Dutch Shell and Italy’s ENI.

Italian prosecutors also accused Mr. Adoke and 11 others, including ex-Petroleum Minister Dan Etete and Shell and ENI officials, of wrongdoings when the deal was struck in 2011.

The EFCC accused Mr. Adoke of being on the run, and the anti-graft office earlier this month sought a court order to compel him to appear for trial.

But Adoke said he would remain in The Netherlands, where he said he has been studying since 2015, unless there are competent assurances from Nigerian authorities that he won’t be humiliated.

“If I am arrested and granted bail, I hope they will obey the court and not treat me like they have been treating others, they will not scandalise me, and there will be no mob trial, media circus, certainly I will return,” Adoke said.

He, however, expressed doubts that the prevailing political atmosphere in the country could afford him such privileges after his return.

“But I will tell you something: that is not the environment that exists in Nigeria today. That is where my fear lies.

“Also, I cannot underestimate the extent to which those after me can go considering the enormous power and influence they have in the government of today,” Adoke said.