About 900 workers were yesterday sacked by Aero Contractors of Nigeria Limited in its ongoing restructuring exercise to keep the airline afloat.

The affected workers are 60 per cent of its 1,030 workers that resumed with the airline last December after it shut down operations in October 2016.

Though the management described the development as “notification of redundancy,” the situation has forced the workers back to the labour market.

In a swift reaction, aviation workers’ unions have vowed to resist the lay-off without first paying severance packages.

General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Olayinka Abioye, yesterday said the action was contrary to agreement reached with the union, and would warrant a protest beginning from Monday.

The airline said “the issuance of notification of redundancy” was a business decision that will ensure Aero’s survival.