Following a statement attributed to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign because of his failing health, a Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has asked him to focus on moving his state forward.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 31, by Yemi Alade, its chairman, and Biodun Akin-Fasae, the publicity secretary, the group described Fayose as “a parrot who must talk at all times”.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been an ardent critic of the Buhari-led administration since inception.

On Tuesday, he urged the president to resign due to his failing health.

The statement, entitled “God, Heal Our Land,” lamented the hardship being faced by the people of the state as a result of the current scarcity of fuel in Ekiti.

The group asked Fayose to face the issues confronting the state, particularly the lingering fuel scarcity caused by his dispute with Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

“It is shameful that Ekiti has become a butt of uncanny jokes and fast sliding to be a pariah among other states in Nigeria despite its God-given endowments,” the statement read.

“We wonder the whereabouts of Governor Ayo Fayose during the celebration of Democracy Day, a national activity. He was conspicuously absent from Ekiti for days only to resurface to abuse President Muhammadu Buhari requesting him to resign because of ill-health.

“Our governor is now a parrot who must talk at all times in and out of season; we believe that Mr. Governor should devote more time to think on how to move Ekiti forward instead of focusing and dissipating his energy on irrelevant issues.

“Afenifere also wish to sympathize with Ekiti workers that none of whom has received any salary this year, some since October 2016. And yet the governor feels unconcerned so far he can dole out a thousand naira and a cup of rice to the famished workers in the name of his stomach infrastructure, which many have described as a fraud.

“Currently the economic activities of the state has run berserk due to executive misapplication of strategic management of human and business relationship.

“Now, no one is sure of what happens next because of the misunderstanding between government and fuel marketers which has now degenerated into chaos.

“And this has been going on for two full weeks now and unfortunately, government is feeling comfortable and justifying its strategy by pulling down several of the fuel stations for flimsy excuse which not a few have interpreted as mere political vendetta and mere braggadocio on the part of the government.”