The three-month ultimatum issued Ngigbos residing in the North has been described a threat that could be the beginning of the end of Nigeria.

Pan-Yoruba political organisation, Afenifere who said this was reacting to the three months eviction issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths, CNY, for Igbos to vacate the North.

Spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, urged Northern elders to call their youths to order.

Carrying out their threats would be a prelude to another pogrom. These elements have over the years showed their propensity to attack people, but like the Chinua Achebe said, they are holding a knife to the tiny rope that still holds the country together,” he told The Sun.

‘Leave All The Northern States Within Three Months’ – Arewa Youths Forum Tell Igbos

“I hope that if they still have elders, their elders should call them to order, otherwise, it may be the beginning of the end of Nigeria, as we know it.

“They should know that in 1967, they had a coalition to fight the Igbo but that coalition is no more there today. We know the people that fought the last war and won it.

El-Rufai Orders Immediate Arrest Of Northern Youths For Threatening Igbos

“I can boldly speak for the Yoruba nation, that if the north thinks they can declare another war against the Igbo, it would not work. If they see any Yoruba man joining them to fight the Igbo, then that person must be a mercenary.

“The Igbo were not fighting, neither were they causing any crisis, but were just trying to make their grievances known in a peaceful manner. Why should they be threatened? For northerners to tell them to leave the north is sad for the polity.”