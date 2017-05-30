There have been stories of some African pastors who do weird things in the name of performing miracles.
Their church members are usually at the receiving end of whatever antics the supposed men of God have chosen to use while a few of the pastors have ended up getting killed in the process of replicating biblical account of a story.
A list of such pastors have been compiled below;
1.) Pastor Nana Poku
The South Africa-based Ghanaian pastor all in the name of delivering and performing miracles kissed a female church member.
In the 28-second video that went viral online another man shouted: “Yes Lord, Yes Lord” while the Pastor was locking lips with the young lady.
However, it remains unclear if the kiss healed the female church member.
2.) Pastor Lesego Daniel Of Rabboni Ministries
The pastor whose ministry is based in Pretoria, South Africa instructed his followers to drink petrol, claiming he had turned into pineapple juice. He had earlier commanded his members to eat grass so as to be close to God.
In 2014, it was revealed that he held a ‘deliverance session’, where he walked all over some of his church members, while the rest of the congregation looked on.
3.) Pastor Light Monyeki
This man of God who again is from South Africa instructed his congregants to drink rat posion to ‘show forth their faith’.
He told worshipers at the Grace Living Hope Ministries to drink from a bottle of water laced with noxious Rattex to ‘nourish their bodies’ and ‘heal their sickness’.
It was later learnt that the rat poisoning miracle led to the deaths of some while others were hospitalised.
4.) Bishop Daniel Obinim Of International Godsway Ministries
The Ghana-based man of God was captured stepping on the abdomen of a woman, who was reportedly pregnant, to exorcise evil spirits. Obinim was also videotaped grabbing men’s genitals to heal them of erectile dysfunction.
5.) Prophet Lethebo Rabalago
The prophet of Mount Zion General Assembly in Limpopo, South Africa was pictured using an insect killer to heal his followers during a service and prayer meeting in November, 2016. Also, he crushed a woman with a giant speaker to demonstrate God’s protection.
6.) Apostle Thamsanqa Sambulo Of Thy Word Kingdom Harvest Ministries
The South African pastor claimed he performed a miracle after he poured boiling water on himself and members of his church.
7.) Paseka Motsoeneng
He claimed he ascended to heaven and took a selfie with God. It was also gathered he ordered his female members to bring their underwears for anointing to protect them against evil spirit.
He added that once he speaks the word to those underwears, the power of God will get in and whoever wears it will feel the power of God.
8.) Prophet Penuel Mnguni
Photos on Facebook showed Mnguni, who heads End Time Disciples Ministries in Soshanguve, in Pretoria, South Africa, dropping snakes into the mouths of people during a deliverance session.He even claimed that under his order God had turned the snakes into chocolate.
He also ordered his female members to strip while he removed evil spirits by seating on their naked body.
These remaining men of God were killed in their attempts to replicate biblical accounts;
9.) Alec Ndiwane
In his attempt of replicating the biblical story of Daniel not getting eaten by lions whilst he was locked in their den, this man of God was mauled by a lion while on a safari with his church members.
10.) Alfred Ndlovu
Again from South Africa, Ndlovu tried to replicate Jesus by going on a 40 day fast but he failed as he dropped dead on his 30th day of fasting.
2 on “10 African Pastors Whose Strange Acts In The Name Of Performing Miracles Went Viral”
wonder’s shall never end.
Miracles seeker’s end up getting momentarily magic that can cause their life’s from these so called demonic men of God..
Hosea 4:6 put it clearly: That my people are destroyed because of lack of knowledge of scripture.
That’s why those without God’s knowledge of His word listen to everything in the name of God.
No wonder 1 Timothy 4:1-2 Says that: Now the spirit speaketh expressly that in the later times some shall depart from the faith giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrine of devil’s.
Speaking lies in hypocrisy: having their conscience seared with hot iron.
And in 2Corinthians11:13-15 Painted it very clearly: For such are false apostles,deceitful workers ,transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.
And no marvel:for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
My warning to desperate women and men out there is that beware of momentary magic called miracles from all these magicians out there called men of God.
If you don’t no where to go and get your deliverance, and clean miracles.
Why can you trying some of this living churches below
1 Redeemed Christian Church of God.
2 Deeper life
3 Mountains of Fire and miracles ministries
4 The Lord Chosen charismatic revival ministries
5 The Assemblies of God church
and the host of others.
My prayer is that God in His Infinite mercies will deliver His children from those demonic so called men of God In Jesus most peerless name AMEN!!!
Stay bless.
WHILE IT WILL DO US NO GOOD THAT WE ALL HAVE TO COME AND SEE GOD AT WORK NOT MIRACLES. ALMOST ALL CHRISTIANS TO BELIEVE ON MIRACLE NOT GOD WORDS. BUT I TELL U THE TRUTH THAT ONE DAY ALL THOSE WHO CLAM THAT THE ARE TRUTH MEN OF GOD,THIS SAME GOD THE CALL WILL STILL DISAPPOINT THEM.