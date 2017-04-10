Agbani Darego, 2001 Miss World, got married over the weekend to Ishaya Danjuma, son of former defense minister, Theophilus Danjuma.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former beauty queen shared the news on her Instagram page with the picture showing her in a wedding dress with her partner turning their backs to the camera at the wedding.

She shared the picture with the caption, “08-04-2017, #Mrs. Danjuma”, which was further confirmed by her friend, Elizabeth Elohor.

Elohor, while sharing the same picture wrote, “Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Danjuma @agbanidarego. May the almighty God bless your union. #mysisismarried, #beautifulcouple, #Marrakesh.

Her post revealed that the couple held the wedding ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco over the weekend.

Agbani is best known as the first native African to win Miss World when she clinched the crown in 2001 at the age of 18 after she became the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria that same year.

According to media reports, little is known of her husband, Ishaya except for his active involvement in his family (Danjuma) business.

(NAN)