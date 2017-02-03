Agunola Omomowo, the Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State is dead, Sahara Reporters reports.

Mr. Omomowo also popularly known as “Adoration” among his political supporters died in the early hours of Friday after attending a political meeting with Governor Mimiko.

A source who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters disclosed that Mr. Omomowo slumped in his hotel room shortly after the meeting and was confirmed dead on arrival at a local hospital in the area.

“My younger brother told me that he (Omomowo) slumped in his hotel room after a political meeting, but the details are still not clear to me” the source said.

The late Omomowo who is a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was elected as the Ilaje Local Government Chairman on March 24, 2016.