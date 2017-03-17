Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Issa Hayatou was yesterday, March 16 ousted by Ahmad Ahmad who hails from Madagascar at the election held in Addis Ababa, Ethipia by 34 to 20 votes.

Hayatou, who has been in charge at CAF for 29 years, was seeking an eighth term and the election of Ahmad Ahmad backed by Amaju Pinnick of the Nigerian Football Federation who also got elected in the CAF executiv committee is expected to bring fresh ideas into the running of African football.

Below are a few things you should about the man expected to bring change to African Football;

1.) Ahmad Ahmad was born 57 years ago.

2.) He played for Club des Finances de Antananarivo and AC Sotema Mahajanga, both in Madagascar in his younger days but was not ever selected for the national team.

3.) After his football career, Ahmad went into politics, business and education and became one of the youngest ministers in his country as he was appointed Sports Minister at age 34.

4.) He has been Madagascar’s Football Association President since 2003.

5.) The CAF President-elect announced his candidature on January 13 in Libreville few hours before CAF’s executive committee withdrew the organisation of the under 17 AFCON from Madagascar due to poor preparation. A move interpreted by Hayatou critics as intimidation tactics towards his challenger.

6.) Ahmad had been cited by London based Sunday Times for alleged corruption in the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. He was accused without proof of benefiting between 30.000 to 100.000 dollars in exchange for his vote for Qatar.

7.) He is currently the Vice President of the Malagasy Senate after he was elected in February 2015.