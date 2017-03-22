Newly elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Ahmad Ahmad has stepped down as Vice-President of the Madagascar Senate.

Ahmad, who is also the Madagascar Football Federation boss, tendered his resignation on Monday, March 20 to vacate the office he had occupied since February 2016.

The 57-year-old former AC Sotema coach was later received officially by the members of the MFF and Muslim community at the Carlton Hotel in Antananarivo, where he addressed the gathering.

Ahmad, a two-time government minister, is also expected to vacate his position as the MFF president, as required by the CAF rules.

This could happen anytime soon with MFF’s first vice-president Soda Andriamiasasoa expected to take over the reins on an interim basis pending elections.