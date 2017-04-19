Ahmadu Chanchangi, the billionaire Chairman of defunct Chanchangi Airlines was today, April 19 committed to mother earth at the Tudun-Wada Cemetery in Kaduna.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that two mourners fainted as a result of exhaustion and hot weather as a mammoth crowd attended his burial.

Thousands of sympathisers had trekked to escort the ambulance carrying the body of the businessman from his residence at Kwanan Chanchangi through Ibrahim Taiwo Road and Bashama Road, causing a gridlock along the about three kilometres route.

“We have rushed those two who fainted to hospital and have asked volunteers to share cold water to sympathizers on the road,” Sani Tahir, a volunteer said.

Chanchangi who died this morning while being taken to a hospital in Abuja was buried around 2pm today according to Islamic rights.

Mr. Chanchangi is survived by three wives and 33 children.

