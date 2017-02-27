The lingering leadership crisis with the Peoples Democratic Party seems to have taken a dimension as the Ahmed Makarfi faction of Party has provided “evidence” it says proves the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, is behind the party’s crisis.

Following the declaration of the a former Borno State governor, Ali Sheriff, as the authentic chairman of the PDP by the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, two weeks ago, hot words have been exchanged by politicians within the party.

The Makarfi faction has said it has appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.

Speaking Monday at a press conference in Abuja, the spokesperson of the Makarfi faction, Dayo Adeyeye, said the actions of some leaders of the APC have proven its allegations of instigating crisis in the PDP.

“We have stated several times that the APC has its hand deep in the PDP crisis. There is no doubt that Sheriff’s activities against the PDP are being aided and abated by the APC,” he said.

“For the record, just last week, the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, gave unsolicited advice that we should support Senator Sheriff. That is one instance of their meddlesomeness in the PDP affairs.

“No doubt that Okorocha and Co. are happy that their man won at the Appeal Court but very much afraid that he could lose at the Supreme Court.

“Also, we have it on good authority that the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has deployed his former Abuja Liaison Officer who was a former Intermediate Officer of the party, Mr. John Enebeli, among others to lure some members of staff in support of Senator Sheriff by promising them huge sums of money to offset their outstanding allowances,” Mr. Adeyeye said.

He also said the same tactic being applied by Mr. Enebeli was made by Mr. Sheriff when he first assumed office as chairman.