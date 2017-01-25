Some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been alleged to be behind the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee chairman, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi told newsmen in Kaduna that APC leaders who were interested in contesting certain positions in 2019 were behind the rumour.

“The All Progressive Congress (APC) should point its search light inward and investigate itself as to the source of the rumour. PDP, I said have nothing to gain from anything.

“Those who are peddling the rumour know themselves and they are in APC. Some of them are already positioning themselves for power in 2019. APC should investigate itself”, he stated.