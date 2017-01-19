Former Kaduna State Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi on Wednesday said most Nigerians who voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) are wishing they did not.

He also said such persons had been apologizing for voting out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015.

Makarfi, at an event in Abuja on Wednesday, however, noted that Nigerians had another opportunity to vote the PDP back in power in 2019.

Noting that PDP was rebranding and re-strategising ahead of the next general elections, he said: “it is only the judgment in Port Harcourt we are waiting for and we are praying for a fair judgment that will revive the hope of the people.

“Justice should be done and seen to be done in a manner that the whole world will see that the judiciary is doing the right thing.

“If you eliminate or encumber the opposition, nobody will be safe. It is for the interest of Nigeria that there is opposition.

“Some people are already apologising for voting us out of office, but we are telling them to vote for us again.”