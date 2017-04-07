News broke yesterday that Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa was engaged in a scuffle with his wife, Jamila and was picked up for questioning by the UK police. Read here

Investigations according to LIB have revealed the real cause of the fight between Musa and his wife.

It is alleged that the police was called to their home and the fight was over Musa’s side chick, a lady named Juliet, who he wished a happy birthday on his IG page.

According to sources, Ahmed and Juliet have been dating for over two years. He got her a place in Lekki and a Mercedes Benz C300. They had their introduction on March 25th and he’s planning to marry her sometime in July.

See photo of his alleged side chick below