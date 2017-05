Super Eagles and Leicester City attacker, Ahmed Musa, on Tuesday, May 23, exchanged marital vows with his new lover, Juliet Adeh Ejue.

The wedding ceremony took place in an Abuja Court and pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral.

Musa’s teammates as well as the Nigeria Football Federation have sent out congratulatory messages to the Leicester City forward who allegedly divorced his former wife, Jamila, to now marry a new wife in Juliet.

Watch Video Of The Wedding Below;