Super Eagles and Leicester City footballer, Ahmed Musa who is set to marry his second wife, Juliet on or before the 1st of July, 2017 as slammed his critics just as his pre-wedding photos have surfaced.

The footballer ended things with his first wife and mother of his 2 kids three weeks ago after a fight ensued between the two which lead to the footballer’s arrest in London. He was released without being charged.

On his Instagram page, he wrote:

Who are you to judge the life I live? I’m not perfect and I don’t have to be! Before you start pointing fingers, make sure your hands are clean.#JULMUS🤙🤙

See photos of the couple below: