Hon. Abdulrahaman Kawu Sumaila, the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) has revealed that his principal is ready to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

He disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, May 8 in Kano at the presentation of consumables to returnees from Central African Republic in Kano yesterday, May 8.

Kawu Sumaila, while noting that 2019 is about 18 months from now, expressed confidence that Buhari must have recovered fully to not only contest but to withstand the rigours of the presidential race.

He expressed assurance that Buhari would get better to contest the 2019 presidential race, adding that as a normal 74-year-old person, it is not unusual for him to fall sick.

Sumaila said, ”Meanwhile, we are waiting for the 2019 general elections, which is about 18 months away from now before embarking on campaigning. Also, I am sure and confident that Mr. President can get better before the D-Day.

”There has been lingering speculation since 2015, as some people speculated that Mr President cannot contest that election, but he did and won and has been and still performing his constitutional responsibilities to date.

“We cannot depend on speculation.”

He also expressed his “conviction beyond reasonable doubt” that Buhari has performed creditably well, noting that there is renewed confidence, both locally and internationally, in his administration; adding that internationally, everybody knows that “we have a serious government;” and locally, people agree that Mr. President is ready to perform his constitutional duties.