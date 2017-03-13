The arrest of a jealous air force man who allegedy shot his girlfriend, Solape Oladipupo in Makurdi, Benue State has been confirmed by the Nigerian Air Force.

The sad incident happened on Saturday, March 11 at the NAF Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, Benue State.

It was learnt that the lady, popularly referred to as Shomzy, was allegedly shot dead by Kalu after he accused her of having a romantic affair with other men.

PUNCH gathered that the two air force officers had an affair for some months, after they met at a military parade.

It was learnt that Oladipupo, who hailed from Badagry, Lagos State, was on Saturday allegedly shot dead by Kalu after the latter accused her of dating other men.

After the killing, it was speculated that Kalu also shot himself because of his post on his Facebook page, which read, “My last night as an airman. Ask about me later and hear my story, you will be surprised.”

It was, however, learnt that Kalu had been arrested and in military detention.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said investigations were ongoing into the matter to ascertain the motives of the suspect.

He said, “An airman and an airwoman were involved. They had a love relationship which resulted in the shooting. We do not yet know what transpired between them.

“She was initially rushed to NAF hospital, but when it was beyond their control, she was transferred to the state hospital where she died. The body has been recovered to our base now.

“The boy (Kalu) has been arrested. He did not die. The post on the social media is mere speculation. He is alive and in custody. Investigations are ongoing into the incident. We will unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.”

Meanwhile, friends of the late Oladipupo took to her Facebook page to mourn her, saying that Kalu must be prosecuted for the killing.

One of the friends, identified only as Esther, wrote, “This is why military girls do not like dating soldiers. This is madness. If she was in love with a civilian, he would not even dare to slap her. This is too much.”

Another wrote, “Rest in Peace, Shomzy. Your death is something I cannot easily forget because of your great military plans. Well, I can’t continue crying my dear, because all I have to do is to let go of what I cannot change.”