A new report has emerged suggesting that the Air Force personnel, Aircraft Man (ACM) Kalu B.A who gunned down his female colleague and lover over suspicion that she was cheating on him had planned his action well ahead, Daily Trust reports.

The accused, Kalu had on Sunday morning pulled the trigger of his service gun on his colleague girlfriend, Aircraft Woman (ACW) Oladipupo Solape at their quarters in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tactical Air Command in Makurdi when he allegedly found her with another man.

Sources gathered yesterday from witnesses at the NAF base that the jealous lover and his deceased girlfriend were course mates at the Air Force training camp and that both began their soldiering career in January this year.

It was learnt that Kalu, an Igbo man and his now deceased Yoruba lover had related as two inseparable lovebirds to the admiration of those who knew them until suspicion heightened in the mind of the accused that she was cheating on him with a male youth corps member.

He was said to have obtained the rifle he used against Oladipupo from his unit at NAF base after the 5am emergency wakeup parade which allowed soldiers on duty to sign for a rifle for the day.

A source who has close knowledge of the incident told Daily Trust in confidence, that “The corps member boyfriend had spent the night with the Air Force lady. The way Kalu went about his action proves that the action was predetermined. Early hours of the Sunday morning after the sound of the emergency alert about 5am, troops gathered at the appropriate spot to take instruction from their superiors and to proceed to sign for their rifles for the day.

Kalu, after obtaining his rifle had moved straight to the lady’s house where she was with her corps member boyfriend, and shot her in the neck.”

The source added that Kalu made attempt on the life of the corps member who struggled with him until the bullet hooked as he tried to pull the trigger, making it possible for the corps member to escape.

Kalu, apart from leaving a suicide note behind before embarking on his act, had on the eve of the tragedy hinted on his face book wall that Saturday night would be his last moment at the base because he was going to do something that would shock the world.

He said in his suicide note: “It is a prestige for me writing this because it would be read by most top men. It is a love story of a guy falling in love with a wrong witch who pretended to be good.”

The Command Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma would not speak on the incident. He insisted that the details would be made known on completion of investigation.

Our correspondent gathered that the accused would be court martialed, dismissed and handed over to police for civil legal action, and it has been reported that a psychiatric test process had started to determine Kalu’s mental health.