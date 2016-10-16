An Islamic cleric in Kano State, Shiek Ismail Illyasu has called on security agencies to arrest Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, because her BBC interview is “capable of inciting millions of Nigerians against her husband”.

Mrs. Buhari in an interview with the Hausa Service of BBC said President Muhammadu Buhari did not know most of the top officials he appointed into offices and that she may not support her husband’s re-election in 2019 unless he reshuffles his cabinet.

According To thisDay, Shiek Ismail Illyasu Mangu spoke to the thousands of worshipers immediately after the Jumaat prayer at Jamaatul Izalatul Bid’ah Mosque in Farm Centre, Kano, calling on security agencies to arrest the First Lady “because her interview is capable of inciting millions of Nigerians against her husband.

“We are sad about the interview granted by the wife of the President. We believe that opposition members in the country are using her against the government. Her statement is unfair and capable of inciting violence. It is a threat to the peace of the country and we do hope the security agencies will immediately arrest her.

“We believed that some ungrateful elements in the country are using the wife of the president to tarnish the image of the president and the country. Nigerians are not in her support,” Shiek Mangu reportedly said.