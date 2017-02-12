President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha on Saturday returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah or Lesser Hajj.

A statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, explained that Mrs. Buhari arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 3.15pm.

She was said to have been received by the Wife of the President of the Senate, Mrs. Toyin Saraki; wives of the Governors of Kebbi and Kogi states; wives of the service chiefs as well as the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

“I thank God for journey mercies, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deeds.” she reportedly said.

Mrs. Buhari, the statement added, urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deeds for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations.

She also expressed her gratitude to all Nigerians for the support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and also urged them to sustain the tempo.

Meanwhile, Buhari who has been in London, United Kingdom since January 19 did not return to the country on Saturday as speculated.

But PUNCH learnt that Presidency officials are still on standby for his return.

Mrs. Buhari’s arrival on Saturday was seen as a pointer to the fact that the President’s arrival is imminent.

“With his wife’s arrival, there is hope that the President will be back soon. She will definitely want to be on hand to receive her husband,” a source said.