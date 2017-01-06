Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari on today, January 6 denied a media report that claimed she colluded with some government officials to fleece the Nigerian High Commission in London every time she travels to the United Kingdom.

An online news portal, Sahara Reporters, had on yesterday reported that the High Commission spends a minimum of £7,000 for hospitality on each of Mrs. Buhari’s trips to the UK, with the President’s wife visiting at least seven times in 2016.

But in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, the President’s wife said she had never traveled to London with a large entourage as published in the report.

She said individuals on her delegation had never exceeded her three children, her Aide-De-Camp and her personal physician.

The President’s wife said the Nigerian High Commission had never catered for her needs during the trips based on her husband’s position that public offices must be separated from the private lives of the occupants.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Commission in London has never offered any favour, either monetarily or materially, to her (the President’s wife) or her so-called entourage on any of her trips to London.

“The State House in Abuja caters for her meal when necessary, and other healthy food or variety needed by her children are her personal responsibility.

“It is on record that the Nigerian Commission in London does not receive Aisha Buhari at the airport with any official distinction or privileges as was accorded other first ladies before her.

“Her drivers are privately arranged without any recourse to the embassy staff.