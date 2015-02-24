AI Aisha Buhari, wife of Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC has debunked rumours that her husband is ill and being hospitalized in a London hospital; DAILY TIMES reports.

Speaking to newsmen at the Westminster Plaza Hotel, in Waterloo, Mrs Buhari said, ”He’s just come here to rest. He’s just here to have a rest, at least a few days rest before he goes back to business”. ”When asked if her husband was in hospital, she said, ”I’m hearing it for the first time”.