AIAisha Buhari, wife of Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC has debunked rumours that her husband is ill and being hospitalized in a London hospital; DAILY TIMES reports.
Speaking to newsmen at the Westminster Plaza Hotel, in Waterloo, Mrs Buhari said, ”He’s just come here to rest. He’s just here to have a rest, at least a few days rest before he goes back to business”. ”When asked if her husband was in hospital, she said, ”I’m hearing it for the first time”.
25 on "Buhari's Wife Opens Up On His Health Status And Why He Visited The UK"
I pray for President Buhari’s success.
May the Lord Almighty Allah “swt” continue to guide, guard and leads him aright. Aamin.
god shoe help Nigeria
If we ask da faraden government were is hour President dem we sa is in UK during what na president is death
I wonder what Buhari is still doing on that sit
President buhari is a disgrace to nigerians,,,,,,,,,,,
tank God for his wife who is unfolding some of his secrets,,,,,,,naija is in coma
Buhari has
ail 2 fulfil his promise
President buhari is man of knowledge
I dnt wish him dead bt he shul comeback and fulfill all his campaign promises
The heart of a king is in the hand of God I pray he will comeback soon to fulfill his promises to people of nigeria.
By the grace of God, he will be back on his fit in healthy condition.
ALL I PRAY IS GOD LET YOUR WELL BE DONE AMEN!!!
LET GOD WILL BE DONE AMEN!!!!
Buhari, release Nnamdd kanu so that God can release you.
He who kill with the sword must die by the sword. This is to Buhari and his entire family
.
Buhari should go to hell
I really don’t see the reason people attach so much importance as to whether Buhari lives or dies. He is not the first to live or die. What I am really worried about is the bad condition we are caught up with in his regime and he really doesn’t give a hoot. What manner of man is he for crying out loud? Well, only GOD knows how the positive change will be actualized in Nigeria. Let’s keep praying and watching. Time will tell!!!!
Buhari release the God sent and grant him his wish so that God will release u my director Nazi nnamdi kanu
I want us to remember the past reigm,in IBB time,we complain,is killing people,corruption,419 everywhere.IBB ranaway.sonika com we says is too old.they pushoe him,abacha come,we says is killing people and no fuel,saction from all europe contrys no food etc,they kill him wth arpu .abdulsalam enter we says is not a right person,is too dool,he kills mko abiola,one year he parks money and go.abasajo come as sivilian,braibing,corruption thirdtime angender etc.he ran.yaradua come we say is a sickler is incapeble he can,t perform,he die.jonathan come we says is gov,is corrupt people are stilling too much,no security people are dieing B,haram he cant control the gove,they pusure him.and now buhari has come again when is coming we sing hosanna for him,the messaya as come.and now people hope in dead.nigerians can never be satisfy with anyone that come.jost pray for your own time to come.some people are geting richer now and some are geting poor.in my own,i will rich in any gove,that comes.by grace of God,wht ofU
We wish & pray for healthy & safe jouney back home to saddle the victorious presidencial office to continous liberation
Let d will of god b done
Mr president , I wish U quick recovery in Jesus name Amen
Mr president may God grant u good health in Jesus name amen
Baba sai kadawo Allah ya kau ka lafiya barka da jummaa